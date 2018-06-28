How early is too early for Christmas decorations in Florida? Retailers say never

According to Treetopia, Tennessee, Florida and West Virginia lead the nation in artificial tree spending, at more than 60 percent of the nation's overall average. The states that spend the least on artificial trees? Those would be

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents and visitors who enjoy a bit of shopping this time of year -- mostly for the cold AC -- might be surprised to stumble upon Christmas decorations before July.

Floridians are facing temperatures that feel like 100 degrees a few days before July. Some Orlando-area home improvement and decoration stores are already setting the mood for the big holiday coming up and we're not talking about Independence Day, but Christmas.

News 6 took a sampling of retailers around Central Florida to find out how early is too early to start selling Christmas decor? Here's what we learned.

Marge's Specialties (Orlando)

On the hottest day of the summer you can walk into Marge's Specialties on Orange Blossom Trial and feel downright jolly. The decoration and home interior store is know as the "Largest Christmas Store" for a reason. Deck the hall year-round with abandon at Marge's.

At Home: The home décor superstore (Lake Mary)

The time is now for the Flagg Lane Lake Mary location of the At Home decor store. Smaller ornaments and other Christmas items are already out on the shelves. In July, the retailer will start rolling out Christmas trees.

Hobby Lobby (Orlando)

Tis the season at Hobby Lobby on Colonial Drive in Orlando. The home decor and craft store hasn't gone full-blown Christmas as only about 15 percent of their decorations are out, but in a few weeks they will be shouting it from the chimney when most of the holiday decor is on display.

Michaels Decor (Winter Park)

The Michaels Decor location in Winter Park is holding off until the end of summer to hang its stockings. They won't have Christmas items until the end of July at the earliest.

Kohl’s (Orlando)

Kohl's store management seem to realize it's the middle of the summer. No Christmas decorations will be out until October.

Target (Orlando)

The Target Superstore in the SoDo district on Grant Street won't be putting out the tinsel until after Halloween.

Walmart (Orlando)

Summer vacation will at least be over by the time the Walmart Supercenter on Kirkman Road puts out their decor for jolly St. Nick in September.

The Home Depot (Orlando)

Thanks to the internet, you never have to feel like Christmas is more than a click away. The Home Depot has some decorations in its stores, but many more are available online for in-store pickup and delivery.

Lowe's (Orlando)

Most decorations are available on Lowe’s website to order to your home or in-store pickup.

