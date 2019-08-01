Inmate hides in laundry room after escaping from work duty, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida inmate escaped from work duty only to be found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Chelsy Young, 25, was cleaning up litter along South Highway 41 in Dunnellon Tuesday along with several inmates when Gregory Hopkins, 51, drove by and told her to meet him down the street, where she hopped into his truck.

The two went to a home about a mile away on Beach Boulevard where Ashlyn Fox, 25, told Young to hide in the attic, according to the report. When she couldn't get in the attic, Young instead opted to hide in the laundry room, which is where she was when authorities arrived, a news release said.

Deputies said Young told them she'd thought about escaping before so when Hopkins drove by, she decided to run.

She's been in jail for a violation of probation charge and was due to be released on Christmas Day. She's now facing an additional charge of escape.

Hopkins is facing a charge of aiding an escape with possession of a weapon, and Fox is charged with

being an accessory after the fact.

