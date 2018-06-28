This is why a man was hanging onto a car for dear life at 70 mph on I-95

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she drove 70 mph on Interstate 95 in Florida with her ex-boyfriend riding on the hood of her car, police said.

Patresha Isidore, who was arrested by Lauderhill police on a charge of crimes against a person exposing them to harm, has since been released from jail.

Her ex- boyfriend, Junior Francis, 22, spoke to News 6 sister station WPLG-TV on Wednesday.

Francis said he and Isidore needed the car, which they both own, Sunday night, but Isidore beat him to it. He said he jumped on the hood of the car outside their Lauderhill home to keep Isidore from leaving.

"She turned the engine on, dropped it in reverse and turned," Francis said. "That's when things took a turn. I thought, 'This woman's going to kill me.'"

According to an arrest report, Francis told police he did not want to press charges against his daughter's mother and refused to provide a sworn recorded statement.

