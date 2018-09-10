Orlando is home to these Guinness World Records

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are some strange world record titles out there, and Orlando is home to a few of them.

To celebrate the Guinness World Records, which released its 2019 edition in late August, News 6 went in search of world record titles achieved right in our backyard.

Fastest golf drive - Ryan Winther (USA) smashed the fastest golf drive ever recorded at a staggering 217 mph at the Orange County Driving Range in Orlando on Jan. 23, 2013.

Most sand moved with a teaspoon in 30 seconds (team of two) – Michaella and Turner Flynn were able to move 10.56 ounces of sand in 30 seconds using a teaspoon. They accomplished this tedious task during the 8th Annual Ripley’s Family BBQ at Moss Park in Orlando on Nov. 2, 2014.

Largest bobble head – Applied Underwriters, an insurance company, broke the record in Orlando on April 8, 2016. Their bobble head topped out at 15 feet, 4.75 inches.

Most ballet dancers en pointe simultaneously - The most ballet dancers en pointe was 245. Dancers at Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet, the Orlando ballet, and nearby dance schools achieved the title at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando on May 22, 2011.

Fastest time to break open five piñatas - The fastest time to break open five piñatas is 41.00 seconds. Derek Carr achieved this title during the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Week in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 25, 2018.

Oldest competitive rope skipper - The oldest competitive rope skipper is Susumu Fujii. She was 66 years and 323 days old when she competed in the World Jump Rope Championship in Orlando on July 6, 2017.

Biggest indie video game convention - Roughly 7,500 Minecraft fans attended MineCon 2013 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando in November 2013.

Most greeting cards collected in 24 hours - The most greetings cards collected in 24 hours is 3,144. The title was achieved by Visit Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on May 11, 2017.

Largest crème brûlée - The largest crème brûlée weighed 1,599.96 pound. Students at the Le Cordon Bleu Program at the Orlando Culinary Academy made the dessert on Feb. 12, 2005.

The largest crème brûlée weighed 1,599.96 pound. Students at the Le Cordon Heaviest unassisted squat weight lifted (female) - The heaviest unassisted squat weight lifted by a female is 614.86 pounds. April Mathis achieved that title in Orlando on Oct. 29, 2011.

Largest guitar amplifier - The largest guitar amplifier measured just over 10 feet long and 8 feet tall. It was achieved by Full Sail University at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on June 30, 2017.

Largest gathering of people dressed as Ninja Turtles - 1,394 people dressed as Ninja Turtles at the Nickelodeon Suites Resort in Orlando on Aug. 9, 2014.

Longest fist bump relay - 556 people took place in the longest fist bump relay at Universal's Islands of Adventure in Orlando on March 25, 2017. The group was part of the Motorists Insurance Group Leaders Conference.

Largest amusement resort - Disney World is set in 30,000 acres of Orange and Osceola counties. The park opened on Oct. 1, 1971 after a $400 million investment.

Most professional basketball jerseys worn at once - The most professional NBA jerseys worn at once was 35 by Michael Garcia at the NBA All-Star Jam Session 2012 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando by Feb. 25, 2012.

Largest volleyball tournament - Amateur Athletic Union achieved the largest volleyball tournament with 2,631 participants at the Orlando County Convention Center and ESPN Wide World of Sports in June of 2012.

Most between-the-legs basketball dunks by a team of mascots in one minute - A team of five NBA mascots completed 11 of these dunks at the NBA All-Star Jam Session in February of 2012 in Orlando.

Most parallel bar dips in one minute with a 100-pound pack - Denys Havrikov (Ukraine) was able to do 31 parallel bar dips in one minute with a 100-pound pack on June 25, 2017.

Largest paintball tournament - 690 people took place in the largest paintball tournament at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando in October 2005. The event featured 370 teams in 10 different divisions playing on 11 paintball fields.

Want more world records? Click here to read about the titles that made it into the hall of fame.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.