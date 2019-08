ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An intruder was captured after breaking into a Florida home, but it's probably not what you're thinking.

St. Augustine police were called to a home early Monday morning after a raccoon was found hiding behind some window blinds.

With the help of two broomsticks, police were able to get the little guy out of the home.

Officers say the call was the first one of the day and was certainly an unusual call.

