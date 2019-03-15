Polk sheriff taunts burglar: 'Your red undies are showing'

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a man now dubbed "The Red Briefs Burglar" who broke into a Cricket Wireless Store on Friday in Wahneta.

Here's what a Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post about the less-than-perfect criminal:

"Our suspect did a bad thang at the Cricket Wireless -- he shattered the glass of the front door and burgled the store."

The sheriff didn't stop there. When describing the suspect's appearance, he said:

"At the time of his crime, he was wearing a black tank-top, blue jeans and red undies. We only know that last part because he’s about as skilled at securing his pants as he is at being a decent person. Seriously, you’re going to break into someone’s business then flip them off their security camera?!? Dude. So not cool."

The man is believed to be driving a white Ford F-150 four-door, and according to the Sheriff's Office, may not be a brilliant man.

"Just watching him in action leads us to believe he hadn’t really thought this whole thing out."

If you recognize him or the truck, the sheriff asks you to please call Detective Mims at 863-678-4115, or contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).

