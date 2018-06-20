The US Navy is dropping live bombs in the middle of Florida

OCALA, Fla. - The U.S. Navy is dropping live bombs in a national forest in Florida this week.

The bombs began falling Monday in the Ocala National Forest. The bombing by Jacksonville's Naval Air Station jets at the Pinecastle Range Complex will continue through Thursday.

Live bombs are scheduled to be dropped each day from 9 to 11 a.m.

The naval station said jets also are expected to be in the area in the afternoon and evenings with "inert bombings."

The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

It's common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads, officials said.

