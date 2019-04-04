This story sucks: Vacuum change thefts growing trend at Tampa gas stations

One of the vacuums targeted for its change at a Tampa gas station. (Image: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities in the Tampa area are reporting multiple gas station vacuums being cleaned out by thieves who stole hundreds of dollars' worth of change.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the emerging trend of vacuum change thefts.

Officials said since March 21 deputies have received three complaints of thieves breaking into vacuum machines at different gas stations in Tampa, stealing a combined $877 in loose change.

A Circle K on Morris Bridge Road, the 7-11 on Fletcher Avenue and a Circle K on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard were targeted by people who could be traveling in a white or faded tan work van, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward-- that will not be given in change-- if they call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.