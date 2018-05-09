Video shows den of snakes slithering from tree in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - An Oviedo woman received a terrifying surprise when a group of snakes slithered out of a tree.

The video shows a couple of snakes moving on the dead tree before a handful fall out of it.

The woman who recorded the video said she turned the volume off because she was screaming so loudly.

"I apologize to Twin Rivers and all surrounding areas. If you heard a young woman yelling in terror, don't be alarmed, it was just me panicking over this pile of snakes," she posted.

The woman said the discovery was not made at her house.

"This was not Photoshopped for attention," she said.

