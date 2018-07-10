Video shows Florida man, 72, trying to attack neighbor with tractor

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Cellphone video and 911 calls leading to the arrest of a man who deputies said chased his neighbor on a tractor last month were released by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

The video, recorded by the neighbor's wife, who also called 911, ultimately led to the arrest of Howell Morris, according the Sheriff's Office.

Morris, 72, was booked into the St. Johns County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, a third-degree felony. He was released the next day after posting $2,500 bond, records show.

Scott Lynch, 53, told deputies a dispute escalated when Morris climbed onto his tractor, drove onto Lynch’s property and chased him down his driveway, yelling, “Run, fat [expletive]!”

Lynch said he ran for his life, fearing Morris would have run him over if he stopped.

The chase came to an end when Lynch took refuge inside his garage and shut the door.

