Who dumped an alligator inside a Wawa in Florida?

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Florida authorities are searching for two suspects after an injured alligator was dumped inside a Wawa store.
The Bradenton Herald quotes Manatee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Dave Bristow as saying the department was alerted to the alligator around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Bristow said the department was told two people had dropped off a 3-foot alligator at the Lakewood Ranch convenience store.
Deputies alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which sent a trapper who removed the gator.
