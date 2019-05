An alligator breaks into a Florida home.

Perhaps this gator's name is Goldilocks.

An 11-foot alligator broke into a Florida home early Friday, causing quite the scare.

The beast shattered some low windows of the Clearwater home, prompting the homeowner to call 911.

A trapper removed the gator, which was seen snarling in the kitchen as a photo was being taken.

No one was injured.

It's not clear what the gator wanted from the home.