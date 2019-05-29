Woman sues Disney over brain injuries caused by 'dive-bombing' bird

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman visiting Disney World said she suffered brain injuries when she was attacked by a bird in 2017, according to the Orlando Sentinel, citing a lawsuit.

According to the suit, Lisa Dixon, of Celebration, was injured when the bird struck her in the head in May 2017 while she walked on a dock at the Polynesian Village Resort.

Dixon said she also suffered herniated discs in her neck when the bird “dive-bombed” and struck her, according to the report.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages in excess of $15,000, accuses Disney of failing to keep the dock safe and properly warning visitors of the dangers.

The bird was described only as a seasonal migrating bird.

