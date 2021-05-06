On social media, memories pop up from a pandemic still going

Lisa Phillips at her home Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. When the anniversary of the pandemic arrived, Phillips was not eager for a trip down memory lane. The Phoenix woman had developed symptoms and quarantined with a suspected case of COVID-19 last spring, lost her mother to the disease in July, and been hospitalized herself in November, overwhelmed by grief and isolation. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the pandemic passed the one-year mark, Lisa Phillips wasn't exactly eager to walk down memory lane. She had developed symptoms and quarantined with a suspected case of COVID-19 last spring, lost her mother to the disease in July and been hospitalized in November from what she describes as a nervous breakdown fueled by grief and isolation.

But Phillips also wasn’t ready to delete the apps that provide those reminders that showed her each day what she'd shared on social media just a year earlier. That pain, she says, shouldn't be forgotten. So she still wanted to save the memories — but for later.

As we navigate these weeks that are unspooling a year after March, April and May 2020, memories from earlier in the COVID-19 crisis are popping up in people's social media feeds when throwbacks, reposts and commemorations crack open the digital time capsule of the pandemic before it's even over.

Out spill the first reminders of a zillion virus-inflected anniversaries, ranging from the relatively trivial to the tragic: the empty toilet paper shelves, the new masks, the start of remote work or school, the gratitude to exhausted health care staff, the In Memoriams.

For Phillips, 42, of Phoenix, the trauma still feels fresh. “If you’re not ready to relive the anniversary and beginning of this ongoing pandemic, you’re not alone,” she tweeted.

Social media's insistence on serving our own experiences back up to us — even if desired — can complicate the coping. But experts say it also provides opportunities to realize connection — and to frame how we move forward.

“In certain ways — not all ways — we have more in common with more people on the planet than we probably have in any other year,” says Jamil Zaki, a Stanford University psychologist who researches empathy.

People's circumstances vary widely, and the pandemic has exposed lots of inequities, disproportionately impacting communities of color. “But at some level," Zaki says, “many of us are dealing with a very similar type of anxiety, uncertainty, mourning and loss.”

