Netflix charging for password sharing in some countries. Here’s how it works

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Netflix is trying another method to crack down on password sharing.

It’s called “add a home” feature.

[TRENDING: Cities with most expensive homes in Orlando metro area | OSHA inspects Amazon warehouse in Orlando following workplace complaints | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Each Netflix account has one home where you can watch on any device you want.

Users will then be able to buy additional households and pay an extra $2.99 per month. Premium members can buy up to three extra homes.

Ad

If you’re traveling, you’ll still be able to watch on your tablet, computer or smartphone.

With the new feature, users can see where their account is being used and remove other homes at any time.

The new feature is launching next month in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.