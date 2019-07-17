Celebrities are turning themselves into grandmas and grandpas with new FaceApp

Has a friend or a favorite celebrity shared a photo on social media recently and they're looking a little bit different? And by different, we mean super old?

Don't be alarmed if you have seen this because they are using the new FaceApp, and it seems that almost every celebrity has used the filter to show off on social media how they might look in the future. The results are equal parts hilarious and terrifying.

One of the funniest transformations comes from the Jonas Brothers, who took a group photo using the app. Shockingly, all three of them look like they're going to age quite well!

Another celebrity who used the app is Drake, and again, he looks like he is going to age well.

Busy Phillips looks like a hippie grandma who is ready to cure all your ailments with essential oils and sage.

Sam Smith is truly living his best life and embracing his inner grandpa and grandma.

Sarah Silverman somehow looks the same. Can she share whatever skin routine she's doing?

Rosie O'Donnell looks like a grandma who just bakes the most delicious cookies ever.

And LeBron James looks like a wise old professor who's about to school you on quantum physics. This is too funny.

While many people are having the best time playing with the FaceApp, some people on social media are warning the public about the potential risks of using the app.

It reminds us of this -- Facebook's 10-year challenge: Fun and games, or something more?

There have been reports that the Russian company that developed the app could be using your information. The app's Terms and Conditions say the company has "the right to modify, reproduce and publish any of the images you process through its AI."

It basically means that your face could end up being commercialized by the company, and your data could potentially be sold. It's a slippery slope when you allow apps to have access to your phone.

Regardless, the app is still fun and hilarious, but it's also something to think about if you haven't dowloaded it already.

