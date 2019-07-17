Tech

Celebrities are turning themselves into grandmas and grandpas with new FaceApp

They are hilarious and terrifying all at the same time

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

Instagram/@jonasbrothers

Has a friend or a favorite celebrity shared a photo on social media recently and they're looking a little bit different? And by different, we mean super old? 

Don't be alarmed if you have seen this because they are using the new FaceApp, and it seems that almost every celebrity has used the filter to show off on social media how they might look in the future. The results are equal parts hilarious and terrifying. 

One of the funniest transformations comes from the Jonas Brothers, who took a group photo using the app. Shockingly, all three of them look like they're going to age quite well! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

 

Another celebrity who used the app is Drake, and again, he looks like he is going to age well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

 

Busy Phillips looks like a hippie grandma who is ready to cure all your ailments with essential oils and sage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I mean...probs🤷‍♀️

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

 

Sam Smith is truly living his best life and embracing his inner grandpa and grandma. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grandpa or Grandma? 💅🏼 I’ll take both #batch

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

 

Sarah Silverman somehow looks the same. Can she share whatever skin routine she's doing?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#FACEAPP look at this cool ass granny I’ll take it

A post shared by Sarah Silverman (@sarahkatesilverman) on

 

Rosie O'Donnell looks like a grandma who just bakes the most delicious cookies ever. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

there she is - nana

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie) on

 

And LeBron James looks like a wise old professor who's about to school you on quantum physics. This is too funny. 

 

While many people are having the best time playing with the FaceApp, some people on social media are warning the public about the potential risks of using the app. 

It reminds us of this -- Facebook's 10-year challenge: Fun and games, or something more?

There have been reports that the Russian company that developed the app could be using your information. The app's Terms and Conditions say the company has "the right to modify, reproduce and publish any of the images you process through its AI." 

It basically means that your face could end up being commercialized by the company, and your data could potentially be sold. It's a slippery slope when you allow apps to have access to your phone. 

Regardless, the app is still fun and hilarious, but it's also something to think about if you haven't dowloaded it already. 

 

Graham Media Group 2019