New indoor drone-racing facility opens in Central Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A new store that caters to drone lovers has opened in Altamonte Springs.

Top Dronz prides itself on being a place where beginners and experts alike can enjoy flying and racing drones indoors.

Beginners can start by using a simulation course and flying some of their Tiny Whoop drones.

The facility offers goggles that let you get a bird's-eye view of the drone as you navigate through the course.

The owners said there is nothing else currently in Central Florida like the facility, and they hope to get more people in the area involved in drone racing.

“There’s an opportunity here to not only start something new in Florida, and be very local and community-centric, but also to take this thing up and maybe blow it up nationwide," said Mario Pinot, with Top Dronz.

Top Dronz also said people are able to test their flying abilities before purchasing a drone, an approach that saves money and is educational at the same time.

“That’s where I found there was kind of like, you know, room for me to help, because when I first started, I just got thrown into it without really knowing anything," said Marc Pinot, with Top Dronz.

