Universal Orlando raises ticket prices

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort raised its ticket prices Friday, a few days after Disney World did the same.

On Friday single-day park-to-park tickets to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay went up $5 to $170. Single park tickets also went up $5 to $115.

One-day Volcano Bay tickets stayed at $67.

Non-Florida resident multiday tickets saw an increase of $10, rising to $92 a day for admission to all three parks for four days and single park four-day admission at $75 a day.

Florida residents still get the best bang for their buck with four-day one-park tickets at $41 and four-day two-park tickets at $51.

See the list of new ticket prices at universalorlando.com.

The theme park price increase was expected.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.