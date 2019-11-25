ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has released new details about its inaugural ‘Epic Character Race’ weekend.

Runners can start training for the races set to take place Feb. 1 and 2. The resort is giving runners the option to run a 5K or 10K through its immersive theme parks.

Universal officials say runners will get a first-ever opportunity to race through Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure and snag a photo with some of its iconic characters like Shrek, Minions, ‘Blue’ from Jurassic World and Transformers.

Universal said the characters will be available for a photo if runners need a pit-stop during the race.

Participants will earn an Instagram-worthy medal and get exclusive swag to commemorate the inaugural run, according to a theme park press release.

Registration packages are on sale now. For more information visit the Epic Character Race website.