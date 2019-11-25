ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is welcoming back its award-winning holiday celebrations for families on select days.

SeaWorld officials said the park will be twinkling with more than 3 million lights, and it will feature a number of inspirational shows.

New events include a Sesame Street holiday parade, Pets Ahoy spectacular and the opportunity to dine with Saint Nick near the Christmas village.

Holiday shows

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s Christmas town: Stroll past life size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale, and rub noses with the beloved characters including Rudolph, Clarice, Bumble and Yukon Cornelius. Meet-and-greet packages can be purchased here

Rudolph’s movie experience: playing daily in the Seafire Grill Theater, guests can experience a 10 minute long film with special effects starring Rudolph and his friends.

O Wondrous Night: the show features a live nativity complete with more than 30 carols, life-sized puppets and animals in a spectacular Christmas favorite based on the Christmas story. The show is located in between Mako and Infinity Falls

Miracles: Experience the power and beauty of killer whales in a nighttime holiday show at Shamu Stadium.

Sesame Street Christmas parade: SeaWorld is introducing the coolest Christmas parade with all new floats. It features your favorite friends from Sesame Street. Click here for parade times.

Winter wonderland on ice: skaters will dazzle and delight in an ice skating show that is shadowed by a sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains.

Sea Lion High: the Christmas special: excitement is running high for Sea Lion High’s Christmas pageant but when things go wrong it’s up to Clyde and Seamore to save the holidays.

Food and shopping

SeaWorld is whipping up some holiday favorites when it comes to food, drinks and merchandise.

As guests make their way towards Bayside Stadium they will enter the Christmas market.

A variety of scrumptious food and drinks are available like egg nog, cookies and milk, flavored hot chocolates, bread pudding and loaded mac and cheese.

Guests can enjoy the food while taking in more than 100 christmas trees that dance to holiday music on the water.

Adults can enjoy a holiday craft beer, handcrafted cocktail or wine. Below is a list of food offerings.

A number of shops are available throughout the park. At the Shoppes at Waterfront, SeaWorld officials say it may snow a flurry or two during select times.

Meeting Santa and his elves

Nestled at SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic attraction, families can meet and share their wishes to Santa Claus and his elves.

The meet and greet opens daily at 10 a.m.

Click here for information on a new dining experience with Santa Claus.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration Offerings runs on the following dates:

Nov. 23-25 and 29.

Dec. 1-2

Dec. 6-9

Dec. 13-16

Dec. 20-31

The offerings are free with purchase of a park ticket.

Click here for tickets and other information.