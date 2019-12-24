Report: SeaWorld Orlando to end killer-whale show next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – New Year’s Eve will be the final day of the “One Ocean” killer whale show at SeaWorld Orlando in Shamu Stadium, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

The “One Ocean” show featuring Orca performances will be replaced by an educational attraction called “Orca Encounter," according to the newspaper.

“One Ocean” debuted in 2011, replacing “Believe," a show that ran for five years at all three SeaWorld parks in the U.S.

“One Ocean” was created following the Feb. 24, 2010 death of SeaWorld Orlando trainer Dawn Brancheau, who was drowned by a whale at the park.

SeaWorld San Diego opened “Orca Encounter” in 2017.

According to SeaWorld’s San Diego’s website, guests can “see killer whales in the first experience of its kind. Dive deeper into the orcas masterful hunting techniques and complex communication codes. Learn about the role of family, the importance of play and what we learn from the whales in our care every day is actively helping whales in the wild survive. Witness natural orca behaviors while an expansive infinity screen brings their story to life. Leave with a deeper connection to one of the sea’s mightiest, most magnificent animals.”

The Sentinel reports the new SeaWorld Orlando educational experience will open Jan. 1.