SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival resumes in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping Central Florida theme parks from celebrating their many festivals.

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual spring event, the Seven Seas Food Festival, will be held this summer in a modified format, officials said.

Each week, guests will be able to sample popular food and drinks from one of the Seven Seas Food Festival markets.

Each market will feature international street food traditions, exclusively at SeaWorld’s Lakeside Patio.

“Guests who have a 2020 Seven Seas Food & Beverage Lanyard from the spring festival can redeem punches at all weekend market locations, and select culinary locations throughout the park,” SeaWorld officials said.

All menu items will also be available for purchase a la carte.

Weekend Markets:

July 17 – 19: Mexican Market

July 24 – 26: Italian Market

July 31 - August 2: North Atlantic Market

August 7 – 9 All-American Market

For a full list of menu items click or tap here.