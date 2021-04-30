PJ Masks dives into SEA LIFE Orlando

PJ Masks is diving into SEA LIFE Orlando with new adventures

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium has welcomed for the first time ever the characters from the popular children’s show, PJ Masks, to the family attraction at ICON Park.

The characters from the animated series for preschoolers will join guests in sea-themed activities, pop-up games and various undersea exhibits. On select days, guests can also meet the character Gekko.

Guests will help ‘Stop the Marine Mayhem’ around every corner at SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium from April 30th through May 21st, officials said in a news release.

First Ever PJ Masks Event Splashing into SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium (Merlin entertainment)

A range of PJ Masks‘ products will be available to purchase in the SEA LIFE gift shop at the end of the attraction.

PJ Masks‘ fourth season launched in the spring of 2020 and included new underwater adventures for the heroic trio.

SEA LIFE has incorporated health and safety protocols which include mask requirements, reduced capacities, cashless transactions options and QR codes for aquarium experiences.

Click here for tickets and information about SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.