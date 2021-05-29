Coffee and coasters: SeaWorld Orlando opens new shop

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando on Friday opened a new coffee shop that brings the love of coffee and roller-coasters together in one place.

Coaster Coffee Company at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

The new Coaster Coffee Company is located near the theme park’s Rescue Store and the newly opened Edy’s Ice Cream Parlor. The shop is serving up pasteries and Starbucks crafted hot and iced favorites including new items such as the Mango Dragonfruit and Kiwi Starfruit Refreshers.

Coaster Coffee Company at SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

When guests step inside the coffee shop they will see historical construction photos lining the walls of popular attractions like Mako and Kraken.

While sitting-back and savoring the delicious coffee, guests can watch miniature models of Kraken and Mako zip around the tracks.

Mako in action at Coaster Coffee Co. at @SeaWorld pic.twitter.com/m5YoeyF62z — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) May 29, 2021

In addition to amazing food and beverage offerings, Coaster Coffee Company is also the only place to get exclusive Coaster Coffee Company merchandise including branded souvenir mugs, cups and t-shirts. The café will also offer exclusive items featuring SeaWorld Orlando coasters.

Coaste Coffee Company at SeaWorld Orlando (McReynolds)

The Coaster Coffee Company is the latest food offering to open at SeaWorld Orlando. Officials said the theme park has opened five new culinary locations in the past year.

Coaster Coffee Company is open daily.

