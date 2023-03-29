The Easter Bunny Garden Experience Hops into ICON Park, While Kids Hop onto Free Rides

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park has welcomed back the Easter bunny for a limited time.

Now through April 8, guests can visit the Easter Bunny Garden Experience to get spring photos.

“As guests dress in their Easter best, they can take beautiful photos, meet the Easter Bunny and then spend the day exploring the 20-acre entertainment destination and its 50+ attractions, restaurants and entertainment venues,” leaders said in a news release.

Included with each photo package, ICON Park said every child that visits the Easter Bunny also receives a free “double delight” as an added gift, which includes a free ride on The Carousel on The Promenade and a ride on The Wheel, the 400-ft-tall observation wheel.

The entertainment complex said guests accompanying a child also receive a 50-percent discount off tickets to The Wheel.

Due to strong demand, leaders said reservations are required for The Easter Bunny Garden Experience.

