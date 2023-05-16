87º

Theme Parks

SeaWorld Orlando brings back free beer for summer season

Drinks available through July 27

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: SeaWorld Orlando, Sea World, Theme Parks, Beer, Florida Foodie
Free beer at SeaWorld Orlando (SeaWorld)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back free beer for guests to enjoy through the summer season.

Now through July 27, any guests 21 and over can enjoy a free 7-ounce beer while at the theme park.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Each guest can receive one free complimentary beer per theme park visit.

The beer will be available from 11 a.m. till one hour till park close at Waterway Grill Bar, which is located near Infinity Falls.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

The free beer comes as the theme park prepares to begin its Summer Spectacular celebration on May 27.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email