SeaWorld Orlando brings back free beer for summer season

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back free beer for guests to enjoy through the summer season.

Now through July 27, any guests 21 and over can enjoy a free 7-ounce beer while at the theme park.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Each guest can receive one free complimentary beer per theme park visit.

The beer will be available from 11 a.m. till one hour till park close at Waterway Grill Bar, which is located near Infinity Falls.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

The free beer comes as the theme park prepares to begin its Summer Spectacular celebration on May 27.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.