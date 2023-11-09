Trolls take over Universal Orlando with limited-time offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the upcoming release of DreamWorks Animation’s latest film, “Trolls Band Together,” hitting theaters on Nov. 17.

For a limited-time, guests can dive into the Trolls universe with new exclusive experiences.

Trolls-themed beverages

Guests can quench their thirst with a variety of “fantastamazing” drinks inspired by Trolls characters. Universal said some of the drinks include the Tiny Diamond Shake, a blend of vanilla soft serve ice cream and Oreo cookies topped with edible silver glitter. Also on the menu, Poppy’s Popping Strawberry Lemonade or the BroZone Shake, featuring vanilla soft serve, blue-raspberry Pop Rocks candy, and colorful Nerd candy.

Photo Opportunities

Guests can strike a pose with Poppy during a meet and greet at Universal Studios Florida. Guests can also engage in interactive sets with cutting-edge screens allowing digital interactions with the Trolls characters. At select locations around the park, guests can capture photos on a dual-sided photo backdrop, placing guests both on stage and behind the scenes with Poppy and Viva.

New Trolls merchandise

The theme park will also have vibrant Trolls merchandise, ranging from purses and apparel to figurines of some of the film’s popular characters.

For additional details on Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

