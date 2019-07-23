5 enchantingly evil surprises at Disney's Villains After Hours at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom turns from the happiest place on earth to the most evil place on earth during the hellish summer months this year.

News 6's Nadeen Yanes breaks down her review of the Disney Villains After Hours event, showing us the top five enchantingly evil surprises.

1. Free drinks and snacks

When Magic Kingdom says free drinks and snacks, they mean free drinks and snacks. These aren't just sugar cookies and small cups of hot cocoa like Mickey's A Very Merry Christmas Party. No, these are full-sized popcorn, ice cream bars and sandwiches and full 16oz beverages, including Dasani water, Coke, Diet Coke and more. And there is no limit.

You can get as many as you want and the refreshment stands are all over the park. Here you can see how excited my brother was -- he had popcorn, a Mickey Ice Cream Sandwich and two waters within 30 minutes.

2. Wicked wait times

I mean wicked in a good way. Disney's Villain's After Party allows guest entry at 7 p.m., but the event didn't start until 10 p.m. Meaning folks spending their regular day at Magic Kingdom were still in the park until 10 p.m. Then, the park was all ours -- muahahaha.

Once fireworks were done we saw wait times plummet. Pirates of the Carribbean? Five-minute wait time. Haunted Mansion? Five-minute wait time. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train? Twenty-minute wait time. We were able to do nearly every ride from Adventure Land to Tomorrowland within three hours.

3. Special photo spots

As a Disney regular, you may already know the perfect spots to pose with your family to get a shot of Cinderella's castle. However, at Disney's Villain After Party, Disney photographers are throughout the park, usually near brick walls or rocks where you may feel like you are awkwardly posing, but when you get the picture, you'll see an evil villain is standing there with you.

4. Space Mountain goes even darker

This was probably the best surprise for us Thursday night. Granted, I don't like roller coasters, so I was too scared to ride Space Mountain, but when my family came out, they absolutely loved it. Apparently, Disney shuts off all the stars and beams on the already dark ride to make it pitch black.

You can't see anything and you can hear evil music and laughter in the background as you ride. I didn't believe them, so we rode Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to confirm.

5. Frightening farewell

We stayed until the very end of the after party, ending with the amazing villainous show Villains Unite the Night, where you got to see characters you rarely ever see if you are a Disney regular, including Hercules' Hades and Meg, Aladdin's Jafar and of course, Malificent.

As we were leaving the park, right at the exit, we were led out by other villains such as Cruella de Vil, Gaston and more. I wasn't expecting that, but it was that little Disney touch that sent us home with a smile, even at 2 a.m.

Admission to Disney Villains After Hours can be purchased in advance for $139 per adult or child plus tax or on the day of the event for $144 per adult or child plus tax. Annual pass holders and Disney Vacation Club members can take advantage of specially priced advance purchase tickets for $109 per adult or child plus tax.

Disney Villains After Hours takes place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 8.

For more information about the event, click here.



