Children get free admission at the Central Florida Zoo for a limited time only

SANFORD, Fla. - If you've been wanting to take your little one to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, now is the time.

Starting Friday and continuing through Oct. 4, one child can get free admission per one paying adult. The offer can't be combined with any other deals, meaning that each adult must pay full-price admission at the ticket window.

The promotion is valid for single-day admission only and does not include Seminole Aerial Adventures.

Children 2 and younger are always free. Tickets for children 3 to 12 years old are normally $13.75.

