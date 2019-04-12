Blood-thirsty Nightingales await guests this year at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ancient Rome is falling into ruins, and the Nightingales are thirsty for fresh blood.



Universal Studios Orlando has announced their newest house Friday for the annual event -- "Nightingales: Blood Pit."



The house will be one of 10 haunted houses guests will venture through beginning this fall.



According to Universal, the story of the house revolves around the ancient city as it experiences one of its worst droughts.



With hopes of bringing back the rains, the ruthless emperor has ordered gladiator games to continue nonstop.



Blood seeps deep into the ground, the games are horrifying and a new evil has come -- the Nightingales.



Universal calls them a grisly race of creatures that have been here since the dawn of time.



Guests will try and survive alongside gladiators, but the evil lurks around every corner. The Nightingales are getting tired of old blood -- and you are their next target.



Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.



Along with the houses, guests will also experience terrifying scare zones, live entertainment and food.



Universal is currently selling limited time ticket offers and vacation packages.

