Classic monsters to terrify at Universal's Halloween Horror nights

ORLANDO, Fla. - Terrifying experiences await every corner as Universal's classic monsters return to Halloween Horror Nights 29.

Universal Orlando announced the return of cult classics like Frankenstein, Dracula, Mummy and the Wolfman in an all-new terrifying maze "Universal Monsters."

The theme park said the maze will have guests venturing deep into the bloody terrors of Dracula's castle, Dr. Frankenstein's lab and the Black Lagoon.

Each scene in the maze will bleed together as guests try and escape the horrors that want to tear you apart.

“Halloween Horror Nights” begins Friday, Sept. 6 in Orlando.

A limited time ticket offer and vacation package for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is on sale now.

For more information about HHN at Universal Orlando Resort, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com.



