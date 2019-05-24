Dancing Goofy entertains Disney guests with epic dance moves

A dancing Goofy at Disney World has gone viral for his epic dance moves.

A former Disney College Program participant, Alexandra Rose, caught all the moves on video and her friend, Anthony Tartaglia, posted it to Twitter where the video has amassed more than 368,000 thousand views as of Friday morning.

Tartaglia told News 6 he “needed the video to be seen by everyone because it would, without a doubt, be a hit.”

Tartaglia feels the video “shows everyone how much love and dedication it takes to be a Walt Disney World cast member and how we truly make magic every single day.”

Kudos to this Goofy for making these guests' dining experience magical with his moves.

absolutely no one:

me in Disney World:



video credit: @AllTimeAlexxx pic.twitter.com/pNt5J6LG9y — Anthony Tartaglia (@anttartaglia) May 21, 2019

