Daredevil? Busch Gardens offers walking tours to top of roller coasters

TAMPA, Fla. - Thrill seekers, rejoice.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is about to give you a tour to new heights.

According to its website, the theme park is now offering a two-hour tour to the top of three select roller coasters.

[CHECK OUT VIDEO OF ROLLER COASTER TOUR BELOW]

Once at the top, not only will you get a good view of the surrounding area, but you will also learn about the maintenance areas and control centers.

The tour is suited for all coaster fanatics and thrill seekers alike.

Visitors have to be at least 14 years old to join, and anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by an adult.

Busch Gardens is selling the tours for $49.99.

Would you dare?

