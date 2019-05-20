Disney begins overhaul of Leave a Legacy plaza at Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla - Disney construction crews began the process Monday of removing the Leave a Legacy photos at the plaza near the park entrance. The new construction is all part of a major expansion and evolution plan ahead of the Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

Photos posted online by blogger BlogMickey.com, show the new construction walls around the giant monoliths on the west side of the plaza.

Courtesy: BlogMickey.com

Courtesy: BlogMickey.com

Several new enhancements are scheduled for Epcot. A new play pavilion, a reimagined main entrance and an Experience Center showcasing the park’s future are among latest additions announced for the park.

In this artist rendering, a new entrance plaza in development at Epcot will greet guests with new pathways, sweeping green spaces and a reimagined fountain. This design will pay homage to the original park entrance with fresh takes on classic…

Disney said the Leave a Legacy photos will move into a beautiful setting just outside the park’s gateway.

The Leave a Legacy program, launched during Disney's Millennium Celebration in 1999, gave guests the opportunity to commemorate their visit to Epcot and the turn of the century, according to the park's website. Guests could have their photos etched on steel tiles and placed upon one of the 30 monoliths in the plaza.

The program was discontinued in June 2007, and more than 550,000 tiles that were sold remain on display, the park said.

Courtesy: Disney Parks

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.