Disney docks Slinky Dog's tail

ORLANDO, Fla. - Why does Disney's Slinky Dog no longer have a tail?

Six months after Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster opened at Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World, the theme park has removed the tail of the ride for a possible safety adjustment.

According to the theme park site BlogMickey.com, Disney guests saw the tail of the ride, one of the main attractions in Toy Story Land, being removed Thursday morning.

During the ride, the tail wags around.

"We proactively removed the tail of the Slinky Dog trains while we make some adjustments to this feature," Disney said in a statement to News 6. "We hope to have the tail wagging again shortly."

It's not known if any injuries or close calls were associated with the alteration to the roller coaster.

[Below is an image of the Slinky ride with the tail.]

Image courtesy of BlogMickey.com.

