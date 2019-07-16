Disney monorail stalls with guests on board

ORLANDO, Fla. - What should have been a magical day for Walt Disney World guests hit a road bump when they were stuck on a stalled monorail Tuesday morning.

Guests told News 6 that it got so hot inside the cabins, they had to open the emergency windows for ventilation.

"We were all so hot and people were close to passing out so we took the windows," one guest said.

That guest said passengers were stuck for about 50 minutes until the monorail began rolling backward to Disney's Transportation & Ticket Center. Another guest estimated that the wait was about 30 minutes.

literally trapped in a crowded, hot monorail @WaltDisneyWorld for 30 minutes. There are legitimately infants and kids on here. had to open emergency windows pic.twitter.com/CfPNuBbqLy — Amanda 🐼 (@amanda_muscente) July 16, 2019

Disney officials said the monorail experienced "down time" but did not have information about when it happened or for how long. A spokesperson did not confirm whether guests pushed opened emergency windows.

Sky 6 video shows the monorail was moving again around 11 a.m.

