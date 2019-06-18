Disney World annual pass prices go up

Walt Disney World has raised the price of its annual passes, as seen on the theme park's website.
The price increase comes a little more than two months prior to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Aug. 29.
Florida resident passes:
Platinum Plus Pass: $999, up from $849
Platinum Pass: $899, up from $749
Gold Pass: $699, up from $609
Silver Pass: $519, up from $479
Select Pass: $439, up from $439
Weekday Select Pass: $349, up from $319
Epcot After 4 Pass: $309, up from $289
Waterparks Pass: $139, up from $130
Waterparks After 2 Pass: $89, up from $79
Out of state passes:
Platinum Plus Pass: $1219, up from $994
Platinum Pass: $1119, up from $894
The last price increase to Disney World passes was in October.
Are you going to renew your pass after the price increase?
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.