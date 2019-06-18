Disney World annual pass prices go up

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, streak across the skies above Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Walt Disney World has raised the price of its annual passes, as seen on the theme park's website.

The price increase comes a little more than two months prior to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Aug. 29.

Florida resident passes:

Platinum Plus Pass: $999, up from $849

Platinum Pass: $899, up from $749

Gold Pass: $699, up from $609

Silver Pass: $519, up from $479

Select Pass: $439, up from $439

Weekday Select Pass: $349, up from $319

Epcot After 4 Pass: $309, up from $289

Waterparks Pass: $139, up from $130

Waterparks After 2 Pass: $89, up from $79

Out of state passes:

Platinum Plus Pass: $1219, up from $994

Platinum Pass: $1119, up from $894

The last price increase to Disney World passes was in October.

