Circle of life: Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes giraffe calf

ORLANDO, Fla. - Animal Kingdom guests were in for a treat today if they were on the Kilimanjaro Safari ride while a giraffe was giving birth.

Just after noon today, the WDW News Today Twitter account, @WDWNT, announced the giraffe was in labor.

Here’s video of the giraffe in labor on Kilimanjaro Safaris pic.twitter.com/2U79KGjpRU — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) January 14, 2019

A few hours later, the newest animal born at Animal Kingdom, Masai, had arrived.

"We’re thrilled to welcome the newest member of the Animal Kingdom Family! Mom, Mara, gave birth to a Masai giraffe calf today around 2 p.m. on the Kilimanjaro Safari Savanna. Mom and calf are bonding well and we hope to share more details soon!" a post on a Disney Facebook page reads.

If you're heading to Animal Kingdom anytime soon, be on the lookout for little Masai in the Kilimanjari Safari Savanna.

