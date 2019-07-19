Dolphin adorably greets service dog at SeaWorld Orlando

This might be the cutest video you see today.

Chester, a service dog, was with his owner at SeaWorld Orlando and got an adorable greeting from a dolphin.

The group was about to leave the theme park for the day when they decided to go see one last animal.

At the dolphin nursery, Chester and his owner were in for a treat when a dolphin excitedly splashed and greeted the service dog.

What a great ending to a fun day.

You can see more of Chester’s adventures on his Instagram page.

