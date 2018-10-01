First glimpse: Photo shows Universal's new 'Harry Potter' roller coaster

A new coaster is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando on Monday released never-before-seen artwork for a new attraction coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in 2019.

The theme park giant said the experience, which will be at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, will become its most highly themed coaster. More information about the attraction will be revealed in early 2019, Universal said.

The artwork shows a reddish roller coaster track twisting through some evergreens toward Hogwarts Castle.

"This ride is going to redefine the category and transport you to thrilling places, drawing you into even more exciting adventures within the wizarding world. It’s going to be the perfect addition to Hogsmeade," the theme park wrote in a 2017 blog post.

The ride will replace the Dragon Challenge, which closed last year.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade opened in 2010 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Four years later, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley opened at Universal Studios Florida.

Hogwarts Express connects both lands, providing guests the opportunity to board the iconic

train and relive Harry Potter's unforgettable journey.

