Throughout the month of September, Florida first responders and 911 operators can get into SeaWorld Orlando for free.

SeaWorld made the announcement in partnership with Firehouse Subs and Coca-Cola.

Qualified first responders and 911 operators will also receive up to four discounted tickets for family and friends.

You must visit the park by Oct. 31 and parking is not included.

