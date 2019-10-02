Florida residents can get 2 for 1 deal at Universal Orlando

If you've been wanting to go to Universal Studios Orlando, now's the time to buy a ticket.

Florida residents can get two days of thrills for the price of one ticket when they buy a 2-park, 1-day park-to-park ticket.

The ticket, which costs $170 plus tax, gets you into both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure each day.

Both days do not have to be used consecutively, you just have to use both days by Jan. 31, 2020. Blackout dates do apply.

The ticket must be purchased by Dec. 19.

Guests can add one day at Volcano Bay onto the ticket for $25.

For more Florida resident deals, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.