Free beer, craft brews on tap at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer

TAMPA, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is channeling the Tampa area's craft beer chops this summer and offering two free beers for guests 21 and older, all with a list of brew-themed events.

Starting May 1, the theme park is introducing the Busch Gardens Brew Club program, offering more than 100 beers from local and global breweries throughout the summer. As part of the club, each guest over 21 will receive two 7-ounce beers with park admission for every visit.

A rotating list of craft beers will be on tap at the former Hospitality House, now the Garden Gate Cafe.

Busch Gardens will kick off a all new Bier Fest event in August, during which more than 200 years of Oktoberfest and Tampa beer history will be celebrated from Aug. 25 to Sept. 16.

Guests can experience craft beer, traditional German cuisine and music during the Bier Fest events.

For ticket information visit BuschGardensTampaBay.com.

