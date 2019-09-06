Halloween Horror Nights returns with the best scares yet

ORLANDO, Fla. - Things are about to get scary at Universal Orlando as Halloween Horror Nights 29 kicks off this weekend.

Park guests will face 10 new haunted houses, five scare zones and an all-new show called "Halloween Marathon of Mayhem."

News 6 was able to get a sneak peek Friday of several haunted houses such as the Yeti: Terror of the Yukon, a place where you "may" want to cool off.

"It's a nice break from the Florida heat but don't get too comfortable," Entertainment Creative Development Manager Lora Sauls said.

The '80s will return this year and a new Stranger Things maze which will go further into the chilling world of the Upside Down.

"We are going to be dropping some massive spoilers and by that, the largest creature ever created in season three," Entertainment Creative Development Show Director Patrick Billard said.

Guests will also get to step into the Ghostbusters maze where they can find ghoulish spirits and some characters from the original movie.

Other haunted houses this year include, Universal Monsters, Us, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, House of 1000 Corpses, Nightingales Blood Pit, Depths of Fear and Graveyard Games.

And prepare for the scare zones this year which will include Zombieland Double Tap, Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe, Anarch-Cade, Vikings Undead, and Vanity Ball.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 6 through Nov. 2.

For tickets visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com/Orlando.

