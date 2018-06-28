Info you need to know about Disney Brews and BBQ Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - How about some BBQ and a twist of Magic?

Disney World is getting ready for its first ever Brews and BBQ Festival.

At least 23 locations at Disney Springs will offer a list of tasty and unique food and beverage pairings.

After dinner and drinks, dessert can be had at “The Ganachery."

The event runs from June 29 to Sept. 3.

Disney World recommends those wanting to attend any of the restaurants to make a reservation by calling the resort at 407-939-3463.

Disney Springs Brews and BBQ Event Guides can be found at the Disney Springs Welcome Center or at any participating location.

