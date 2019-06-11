Inside look at Universal's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. - In two days, a new addition will join the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

On Thursday, Universal Studios is set to open its newest roller coaster Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Around 8:30 p.m. tonight, Universal will be showing an inside look at the new attraction.

The first-of-its-kind ride will transport guests beyond the gates of Hogwarts and into the Forbidden Forest.

To make a reservation in the virtual line for the ride, Universal said guests will need to download the official Universal Orlando Resort app.

Universal stresses, that once an entire party is inside Islands of Adventure, guests will have access to reservation times.



