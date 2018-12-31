Magic Kingdom at capacity, here's how you can still see Disney's New Year's Eve fireworks

Sky 6 video shows the crowds at Magic Kingdom on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 2018. The park was at capacity by noon. (Image: WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - New Year's Eve was a "very busy day" at Walt Disney World Resort causing the Magic Kingdom theme park to close its gates to new guests before noon.

An alert sent out on the Walt Disney World app just before noon informed users that Magic Kingdom was at capacity and not accepting new guests.

"We are experiencing a very busy day at Walt Disney World," the message read. "Magic Kingdom is not accepting new guests at this time. Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom are welcoming all guests."

Park goers were instructed to call 407-560-5000 for theme park availability.

The Orlando Disney theme parks draw many guests around this time of year for the holiday decor and events, including the midnight fireworks show at Magic Kingdom on New Year's Eve.

Just got this notification from the @WaltDisneyWorld app - anyone spending NYE at the parks today?? @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/LA4Ds8UrvO — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) December 31, 2018

With the park still at capacity, it's still possible to watch the fireworks show from other Walt Disney World parks, however there is another way to watch from anywhere.

This year, Disney will also stream the last fireworks show of 2018 online. Watch below starting at 11:45 p.m. The show should start at 11:50 p.m.

