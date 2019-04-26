Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween fireworks show gets villainous upgrade

ORLANDO, Fla. - Grim Grinning Ghosts are sure to enjoy this.

For the first time in 14 years, Walt Disney World has announced a major update to its Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party fireworks show.

The event, which runs from August 16 to November 1, lets families who purchase an event ticket dress up and trick or treat their way around the Magic Kingdom.

Disney World said the new show will feature state-of-the-art projection effects, lasers, lighting and dazzling fireworks.

The new story that the fireworks will follow will show Mickey Mouse and his pals venture deep into a haunted house. Disney promises that guests will see dancing skeletons, waltzing ghosts and a number of classic Disney villains.

Along with the event fireworks and the Boo-To-You Parade, guests can also catch up with the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" and their popular live show, the "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular."

Tickets start at $79 and can be bought starting Friday on Disney's website.



