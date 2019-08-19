Must watch: Adorable 4-year-old girl dressed as Rey takes on dark side at Disney

Hollywood Studios visitors should be thankful little “Rey” was there to keep them safe from the dark side that day.

Vanessa, the young Jedi from Lake Mary, was with her family at Hollywood Studios earlier this year when she got an experience to remember.

Vanessa was dressed as Rey from the latest “Star Wars” movies when a Disney cast member selected her out of the crowd to take on a line of villains, including Darth Vader, as they finished a show.

The best part came at the end when the pair of Reys met, along with Chewbacca.

Vanessa’s mother, Candace Harmon, said: “She really thought she protected us all from the bad guys and her favorite part was meeting Rey and Chewbacca at the end. She still believes in the magic thankfully.”

Vanessa is known to fully embrace her character and refuses to go by her real name when dressed up, her mom said.

The family can’t wait for more “Star Wars” experiences once Galaxy’s Edge opens next week, Harmon said.

