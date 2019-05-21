Price revealed for build-your-own lightsaber at Disney's Star Wars lands

ORLANDO, Fla. - You don't need a passport or passage on the Millennium Falcon to visit a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be welcoming guests to the outpost of Batuu on May 31 at Disneyland and Aug. 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Ahead of the opening, new details are emerging about the price of two of the most hyped and likely most-coveted souvenirs for Sith and Jedi of all ages.

This is no mind trick. According to Disneyland.com's merchandise page, updated today, a high-quality custom-built lightsaber will cost $199, and you can create your own remote-controlled droid for $99.

While those prices are for California, nearly all merchandise prices should be similar, if not identical on both coasts.

Like Potter's wands and the new Elmo bubble wands at SeaWorld Orlando's Sesame Street, the build-your-own droids will make things happen throughout the new land.

Guests will be given guidance on assembling the lightsaber closest to their personalities at Savi's Workshop. Droid parts and blueprints can be purchased at "Droid Depot."

Both of these experiences are quite different in quality than the build-a-lightsaber and droid stations featured at the exit of Star Tours: The Adventure Continues and Disney Springs. The lightsaber hilts will be metal.

The Droids will include remote controls, though Disney is not expected to allow your droid to roam within the land.

Additional accessories will be available for purchase, if you want your own R2-D2 or are looking to rival Mace Windu and Yoda with your skills.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.